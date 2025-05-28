Weather will once again play a significant role in forming Wednesday MLB DFS lineups, as some matchups, like the Mets vs. White Sox, were proactively moved from a night slot to a 1:10 p.m. ET start as night games on the East Coast could be delayed or postponed due to rain. It'll be important for daily Fantasy baseball players to keep an eye on the latest weather updates as the day progresses when forming an MLB DFS strategy, but if the Phillies get the green light to play against the Braves in Philadelphia, they could be a top team to include in MLB DFS stacks.

The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to move into the best record in baseball at 35-19, ahead of the Dodgers and Tigers, who have dominated to begin the 2025 MLB season. Lineup chemistry isn't nearly as important in baseball as sports like basketball and football, but there's still value in consistent performers in the lineup year after year with reliable Phillies like Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber from the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Astros second baseman/outfielder Jose Altuve as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Altuve went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored, returning 38 points on DraftKings and 50.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 28

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is $6,600 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Judge has at least one hit in 19 of 23 games this month as the reigning American League MVP leads baseball in nearly every offensive statistic, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and multiple advanced metrics. The 33-year-old is hitting .395 with a 1.234 OPS as he's seemingly on his way toward a third AL MVP Award over the last four years.

The Yankees continue their series with the Angels, who are scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. Judge has two home runs in 25 career at-bats with a .355 on-base percentage against Kikuchi, so he should know what to expect in the batter's box. Judge has been especially dominant against LHP this season, hitting .455 with a 1.763 OPS, and he has seven home runs in 33 at-bats, going deep in one of every 4.7 at-bats against LHP. Judge is worth his price for Wednesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Springer reached base safely three times on Tuesday, including a double, after going four straight games without a hit. Springer is a four-time All-Star, but the 35-year-old hasn't made an All-Star team since 2022 as his production has declined in recent seasons. He's had some boom-or-bust tendencies recently as he's only recorded seven hits over his last 15 games, but he's reached base safely multiple times in five of those 15 contests.

If you roster Springer on the right day, he can be an asset to MLB DFS lineups, and McClure expects Wednesday to be one of those days. The outfielder's price has dropped significantly from when he was a consistent All-Star as he's hitting .247 this year after batting .220 last year. But his OPS (.789) is more than 100 points higher than last year. Having someone like Springer at his price allows you to roster elite options like Judge, and McClure expects Springer to carry his weight on Wednesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

