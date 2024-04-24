Even though they won't get a full return on their investment until he returns to the mound in 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers have to like what they've seen from superstar free agent signing Shohei Ohtani. The two-time MVP joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract this offseason, and he's produced a 1.107 OPS with six home runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases so far. Ohtani has always been high-upside option for MLB DFS lineups, but with so much protection around him with the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, his floor makes him a player worth nightly consideration.

However, affording a superstar like Ohtani will require that you make some sacrifices elsewhere, as he's priced at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel on Wednesday. So who are some of the value plays available in the MLB DFS player pool tonight, and which starting pitching matchups should you be targeting? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, April 24. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Padres catcher Luis Campusano at $3,900 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old was a consensus top-100 prospect in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and he put together a strong showing in limited time at catcher in 2023.

Campusano slashed .319/.356/.491 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 49 games. That earned him the everyday catcher's role in 2024, and he's hitting .288 over his first 22 games of the season with 14 RBI. He has an .856 OPS against left-handed pitching in his career and a 1.114 OPS over the last seven days. He'll take on Rockies lefty Ty Blach on Wednesday, who is making his first start of the season.

McClure is also rostering Rodriguez again at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 23-year-old is only in his third season, but he's already a two-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and he's finished top 10 in the AL MVP voting twice.

His .667 OPS is a bit of a disappointment, but he is hitting .278 and has 10 RBI and six stolen bases on the year. Rodriguez also hit his first home run of the season last night, and his incredible raw power is likely to show itself in the form of a burst sooner rather than later. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 24, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's Wednesday DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.