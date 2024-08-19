Twins first baseman Carlos Santana hit three home runs last week and may be going under the radar as a sneaky effective option from the MLB DFS player pool. Santana has been one of the more consistent power hitters in baseball over the last few seasons and hit his 18th home run of the season on Sunday. He's hit at least 19 home runs in 10 straight seasons entering this year, outside of the shortened 2020 season, and given his performance last week, should daily Fantasy baseball players strongly consider him for Monday MLB DFS lineups?

With only 10 games on the Monday MLB schedule, how should you form an MLB DFS strategy to differentiate your MLB DFS lineups from others in your contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Pirates outfielder Michael Taylor has two home runs in 14 career at-bats against Rangers probable starter Jose Urena, so should you use him in MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On August 9 when McClure last made MLB DFS picks, McClure identified Astros second baseman Jost Altuve as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Altuve went 1-for-4 with a two-home run, a walk and two runs scored, returning 28.4 points on FanDuel and 20 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Witt extended his hitting streak to seven games on Sunday with an RBI single, a walk and a run scored in an 8-1 win over the Reds. Witt leads baseball in batting average (.350) while ranking third in OPS 1.018. The 24-year-old has the best batting average (.445), slugging percentage (.819) and OPS (1.308) over 39 games since June 30.

Witt is one of three players with at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season. He leads baseball in runs scored (107) with the fifth-most RBI (91). He's one of the most consistent options in the MLB DFS player pool daily. Witt has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games and even with his high price, he's a must-roster for Monday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also stacking Witt with Royals second baseman Michael Massey ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Massey went 3-for-4 on Sunday and has multiple hits in three of his last five games. Massey has the 16th-best batting average in baseball over the last two weeks as he's hitting .343 over eight games since August 3.

The Angels are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer on Monday and Fulmer allowed five runs over three innings against the Blue Jays in his last start. Left-handed hitters, like Massey, have a .759 OPS against Fulmer this season, which is nearly 100 points higher than right-handed hitters. The Royals are averaging eight runs per game over their four-game winning streak and given this matchup and Massey's hot-hitting stretch, McClure views Witt and Massey as a strong MLB DFS stack. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 19, 2024

