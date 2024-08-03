Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena played in front of Mariners fans on Friday for the first time since being acquired in trades over the past week. They made strong first impressions, as Turner went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and Arozarena reached base three times while scoring twice. The Mariners have scored at least six runs in six of their last seven games after scoring just 11 runs in their previous six contests. They have several cheap players available in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel on Saturday.

However, Seattle has a tricky matchup against a Phillies pitching staff that ranks third in the majors in team ERA (3.62). Are there any Mariners players you should include in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure identified Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk, returning 28.2 points on FanDuel and 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, August 3. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Mets outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Martinez has been seeing the ball well so far this week, drawing four walks in his last two games. He has also posted a pair of multi-hit games in his past six outings, including a 3-for-4 day with a home run against Atlanta last week.

Martinez is batting .265 with 11 homers, 48 RBI and 31 runs scored overall this season, ranking fourth in New York's lineup in RBI. The 36-year-old veteran is facing Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano, who was pulled after just 2.2 innings against Oakland in his last start. Martinez has been outstanding against the Angels during his career, batting .332 with 14 homers and 38 runs scored in 65 games.

McClure is also targeting Dodgers catcher Will Smith ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Smith finds himself in a slump heading into Saturday's outing, going hitless in seven of his last eight games. However, that has made him a cheaper option in Saturday's DFS player pool, especially considering that he has hit 15 homers and driven in 56 runs this season.

Smith plays in a loaded Dodgers lineup that is capable of hanging a crooked number any given day, which means he can post huge numbers in MLB DFS contests. The 29-year-old is facing Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence, who has a 4.47 ERA across 24 appearances (13 starts) during his rookie season. Spence has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last 10 starts, so he is a pitcher to fade on Saturday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 3, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.