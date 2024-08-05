Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been one of the stars of the MLB DFS player pool over the last week, and unless you are paying close attention to Boston lately, he may be going under the radar when forming an MLB DFS strategy. The 25-year-old has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games and is coming off hitting two home runs with four RBI on Sunday against the Rangers in his first full MLB season. Should daily Fantasy baseball players take advantage of Abreu's hot streak when making MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday?

The Phillies and Dodgers meet to begin a three-game series on Monday, so how should you view their top options in the MLB DFS player pool in this meeting of the two top teams in the National League this season? Aaron Nola is expected to start for the Phillies, so should you fade Dodgers stars like Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith when making MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure identified Mets outfielder J.D. Martinez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Martinez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, returning 32.2 points on FanDuel and 23 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 24-year-old leads baseball in batting average (.344) and ranks fifth in OPS (.980). He's been the elite shortstop in the MLB DFS player pool this season, leading his position in batting, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, triples, runs scored and RBI. He's also one of only four players in baseball with at least 20 home runs (20) and stolen bases (25) this season.

Witt is 2-for-4 with a home run and a double over his career against Red Sox probable LHP James Paxton. Witt, a right-handed hitter, is batting .351 with a .929 OPS against LHP this season. Paxton, making his second start with the Red Sox after being traded from the Dodgers on July 26, allowed six runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings in his first start with Boston.

McClure is also targeting Giants third baseman Matt Chapman ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Chapman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored on Sunday after hitting his second home run in as many games. He has four extra-base hits over his last four games and is hitting .419 with a 1.294 OPS with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over his last eight contests.

Chapman is hitting .333 (2-for-6) over his career against Nationals probable LHP Patrick Corbin. Chapman, a right-handed hitter, is batting .300 with a .904 OPS against LHP this season. Corbin is coming off allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits over three innings against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday to balloon his ERA to 5.88 this season. Corbin ranks last among 67 pitchers in baseball who have averaged at least one inning pitched for every game his team has played this season in ERA (5.88) and WHIP (1.53), making Chapman an appealing option for MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

