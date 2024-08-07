The Chicago White Sox finally ended an American League record-tying 21-game winning streak on Tuesday night and now the team with the worst winning percentage in the last 100 years of baseball will look to turn the page on Wednesday. Chicago doesn't have a single player on its roster with an OPS above .700 that has had at least 50 plate appearances but might that create an opportunity for MLB daily Fantasy players? Athletics starter Joey Estes isn't likely to see high ownership numbers on Wednesday with his 4.77 ERA on the season but the White Sox have only scored more than three runs in a game on four occasions over their last 22 outings.

Estes is coming off a strong performance where he only allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out five over five innings during a win against the Mariners and could be a sneaky option for MLB DFS lineups tonight. So how much exposure should you have to Estes and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Witt went 2-for-5 with a double and scored two runs, returning 15.7 points on FanDuel and 12 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Mets outfielder Jesse Winker at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. After spending time with the Reds, Brewers and Mariners, Winker landed with the Nationals this offseason and was having a strong offensive season before the Mets acquired him at the trade deadline.

He's slashing .255/.369/.409 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI over 107 games and he's become an unexpected threat on the basepaths. Winker has 14 stolen bases in 2024 after stealing only three bases over the first seven years of his career. He'll play in hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday night and matches up with Ryan Feltner, who sports a 4.94 ERA on the year.

McClure is also targeting Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old made his first all-star team this season and he's already hit 32 home runs (one shy of tying his career-high) and driven in 75.

He's slashing .246/.310/.527 in 2024 and in the last 28 days he has a .994 OPS with nine home runs and 18 RBI. He's 2-for-6 in his career off expected Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis, who has a 5.64 ERA this season and has given up four home runs over his last nine innings of work. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

