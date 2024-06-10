Aaron Judge continued his dominant power stretch with his 24th home run of the season on Sunday, which is four more than any other player in baseball. The slugger also leads baseball in on-base percentage (.436), slugging percentage (.703) and OPS (1.139) and he has 15 home runs over the last 30 days. He won't be a cheap option for daily Fantasy baseball players from the MLB DFS player pool, but Judge is often worth whatever it costs to use in MLB DFS lineups. The Yankees play the Royals, who are starting Seth Lugo, who is seventh in baseball with a 2.13 ERA, so how should this matchup affect your MLB DFS strategy?

With seven games on Monday's MLB DFS schedule, there are limited options in the MLB DFS player pool, so how should you form MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored as the Twins scored 11 runs on Sunday, so should you stack Minnesota options for MLB DFS lineups?

On Saturday, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was highlighted as one of the top picks in the MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored, returning 18.4 points on FanDuel and 14 points on DraftKings.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $4,500 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. Witt enters on a 10-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that span. He is batting .400 with a 1.026 OPS over the 10-game hitting streak with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored during that span. He is third in baseball in average (.320) and eighth in OPS (.927) this season.

Witt has a .316 batting average with an .846 OPS over 10 career games against the Yankees. The 23-year-old leads baseball with 56 runs while leading the American League in batting average and hits (85). He led baseball with 11 triples last season with a rare combination of power and speed. Witt was one of four players with at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases last season while being only one of two with 30 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Witt has 11 home runs and 19 stolen bases as one of only two players with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases as he has a vareity of ways to contribute for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is stacking Witt with Maikel Garcia ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The right-handed hitter is batting .308 with a .879 OPS against left-handed pitching this season as the Yankees are scheduled to start LHP Carlos Rodon on Monday. Right-handed hitters have a .705 OPS against Rodon as opposed to left-handed hitters with a .596 against Rodon.

Garcia already has more home runs in 64 games (five) than he had in 123 games (four) last season. That power potential adds to his MLB DFS value as Rodon has allowed eight home runs over his last seven starts. The Royals are fifth in baseball in runs scored and averaging 7.7 runs over their last three games, making Witt and Garcia a strong MLB DFS stack option for McClure. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

