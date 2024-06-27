Even with the New York Yankees in their roughest stretch of the season, Aaron Judge continues to prove why he's one of the most dominant forces in the MLB DFS player pool on a daily basis. The 2022 American League MVP hit his MLB-leading 30th home run on Wednesday for his second homer in as many games. Judge has four home runs and 13 RBI over his last six games as an elite option for MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Yankees are 2-8 over their last 10 games, including losing three straight contests, as they are set to begin a series with the Blue Jays. The Yankees still have the best record in the AL East despite the losing skid, and with Toronto in last place in the division, should daily Fantasy baseball players use New York players like Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe in MLB DFS picks?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Yankees outfielder Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Judge went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk, returning 28.2 points on FanDuel and 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, June 27.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Soto at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Soto has also been a bright spot in New York's struggling offense as of late. Soto has scored at least one run in five of his last seven games with seven runs scored during that span. He's been the benefactor of being able to jog in a few of those runs after Judge home runs with Soto hitting right before the slugger in the batting order. Soto's patience at the plate is remarkable as his .434 on-base percentage leads baseball and allows ample chances to score in front of Judge.

Soto hit his 19th home run of the season on Tuesday, and he's fourth in baseball in OPS (1.001). He's hitting .303 with 57 RBI, and the 25-year-old in a contract season is proving yet again why he's one of the top players in baseball, and Soto is worth his price for MLB DFS lineups for McClure.

McClure is also rostering Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Witt has an extra-base hit in three straight games and is fourth in baseball in average (.311) this season. He leads the MLB in hits (102) while playing in all 82 games as one of the most consistent options in the MLB DFS player pool.

Witt can drive the ball to all parts of the field with 12 home runs and 42 extra-base hits this season. His .898 OPS is 11th in baseball and he also has 21 stolen bases. The 24-year-old is one of just two players with at least 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases this year, giving him a variety of ways to score for MLB DFS lineups. The Guardians are scheduled to start Ben Lively against the Royals, and Witt is 2-for-3 over his career against the right-handed pitcher. Lively has a 5.59 ERA over his last two starts and allowed 10 hits in 5.2 innings in his only career outing against the Royals. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday?