The Los Angeles Dodgers will head to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2016 when the Yankees host the Dodgers on Friday night. New York slugger Aaron Judge was a month into his career when the Dodgers last visited, and now he enters the series riding a 32-game on-base streak. He drew two walks and scored twice as New York extended its winning streak to eight games on Thursday. Judge is among the most expensive players in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, joining stars like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Durran went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk, returning 37.4 points on FanDuel and 29 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. Hoerner leads Chicago with a team-high 53 hits, even though he has gone hitless in his last three games. He only has two home runs and 17 RBI this season, but he provides Fantasy value on the base paths.

Hoerner has stolen seven bases on nine attempts, with one of those coming against Cincinnati on Thursday. He has also scored 31 runs, making up for his lackluster RBI numbers. The 27-year-old has been outstanding against the Reds during his career, batting .320 with 62 hits, three homers, 26 RBI and 45 runs scored in 52 games.

McClure is also rostering Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old remains one of the best power hitters in baseball, smashing 12 homers and driving in 28 runs this season. He is also maintaining an impressive batting average again this year, hitting .285 through his first 239 at-bats of the campaign.

Alvarez has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, blasting three homers and driving in six runs during that stretch. He has added some unexpected value on the base paths, going 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts after not attempting to swipe a single bag last year. Alvarez is facing Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning, who is 2-5 with a 4.69 ERA across 12 starts.

