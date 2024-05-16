Tyler Glasnow was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason and he netted himself a five-year, $136.5625 million extension. As the new Dodgers ace, Glasnow is 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA and has 73 strikeouts over 57 innings. He'll take the ball for the 10th time this season on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. He'll undoubtedly be one of the most popular options in the MLB DFS player pool coming off of four consecutive starts where he's thrown at least six innings, struck out nine or more, and allowed two earned runs or less.

However, affording a superstar like Glasnow on the mound will require that you make some sacrifices elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineups. So which matchups should you be taking advantage of tonight and how can you piece together a successful MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Astros starter Framber Valdez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Valdez threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight in a win over the Athletics, returning 33.35 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, May 16. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. A consensus top-100 prospect in 2022, Langeliers is coming off his first full season in Major League Baseball and he was able to produce 22 home runs and 63 RBI over 135 games while making an impressive 116 starts as a catcher.

In 2024, Langeliers has an impressive .496 slugging percentage with nine home runs and 24 RBI despite a .213 BABIP that is 44 points below his career average entering the season. He has a 1.125 OPS over the last 14 days and he's had four multi-hit games in his last 10 contests.

McClure is also rostering Astros DH/OF Yordan Alvarez at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year is a two-time All-Star and he has eight home runs and 20 RBI already this year. His .767 OPS would be a career-low but he's 10-for-29 with an .884 OPS over his last seven games.

Alvarez and the Astros will take on Athletics right-hander Joey Estes on Thursday. The 22-year-old has given up five home runs already in 15 innings as a big leaguer and Alvarez has a 1.033 career OPS against the Athletics with 21 home runs, the most he's had against any team in his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 16, 2024

