With six games on Thursday's MLB schedule, including four starting at 1:35 p.m. ET or earlier, daily Fantasy baseball players will have to rise early to make their MLB DFS picks. The Mets play the Cubs in one of the four earlier contests after a controversial finish on Wednesday night when Pete Alonso was thrown out at the plate for the final out. The Mets argued Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya should have been called for blocking the plate, but the umpires disagreed and Alonso was ruled out at home after a replay in a 1-0 victory for the Cubs. The two teams combined for just 10 hits on Wednesday and didn't return much value for MLB DFS lineups, but could that change for Thursday's MLB DFS picks?

The Cubs are starting rookie right-handed pitcher Ben Brown, who has a 4.30 ERA over seven games, including three starts. Should you include top Mets like Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Alonso in MLB DFS stacks and MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Yamamoto tossed six shutout innings, striking out five while allowing five hits and two walks, returning 23.3 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, May 2. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Juan Soto at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Soto enters on a nine-game hitting streak and has been a bright spot in a struggling Yankees offense over the last few games. The Yankees have scored four total runs over their past three games, but Soto had a home run on Tuesday and reached base safely multiple times in two of those three contests.

Soto is showing no signs of any New York nerves or needing an adjustment to play in a new city. The three-time All-Star has a slash line of .325/.439/.575 for a 1.014 OPS this season. Soto leads baseball in on-base percentage while ranking sixth in OPS and 13th in batting average. His eight home runs are tied for eighth and his 25 RBI are tied for fourth in the majors. The Yankees finish a four-game series with the Orioles, who are sending RHP Kyle Bradish to the mound. Bradish is making his season debut after being diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his pitching elbow during spring training. The 27-year-old may show some rust on Thursday and a hitter like Soto can turn any mistake into a costly one.

McClure is also rostering Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. O'Neill is hitting .304 with nine home runs and a 1.073 OPS to begin the 2024 MLB season. He is tied for third in home runs and second in OPS this year. O'Neill had an eight-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday with three home runs over that span.

The Red Sox are facing the Giants, who are starting LHP Kyle Harrison on Thursday. Harrison has a 4.09 ERA this season and a 4.12 ERA over 13 career starts. O'Neill, a right-hander, is hitting .318 with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.136 OPS against LHP this season. Right-handed hitters are batting .280 as Harrison has allowed four of his five home runs to right-handed batters this season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 2, 2024

