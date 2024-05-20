With 12 games being played on Monday, a day that often has a ligher schedule, the MLB DFS player pool is filled with some top options to include in MLB DFS lineups. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers enters Monday with a home run in five straight games, which ties a Red Sox franchise record. Could Devers make history for the Red Sox for a franchise that originated in 1901 with another home run on Monday? How should daily Fantasy baseball players factor Devers and his power streak into making MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Devers is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts and a walk over eight career plate appearances against Rays probable starter and right-handed pitcher Taj Bradley. Devers has all nine of his home runs this season off RHPs, so will Devers make franchise history and serve as an asset to MLB DFS lineups on Monday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Royals SP Seth Lugo as his top-ranked starting pitcher on both sites. The result: Lugo struck out 10 batters over 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one walk, returning 47 points on FanDuel and 28.55 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, May 20. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Bregman reached base safely three times in five plate appearances on Sunday, including a double and scored a run in a 9-4 win over the Brewers. Bregman is hitting .333 with a 1.037 OPS with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored over his last 11 games since May 9.

After a slow start to the 2024 MLB season for both Bregman and the Astros, things are trending toward the high expectations and previous success in Houston. The Astros are 9-2 over their last 11 games, which coincides with Bregman's increased performance. Houston had a four-game sweep over the Athletics followed by winning two of three games over the Brewers with Bregman's offensive performance as a key piece in those victories. Bregman has plenty of experience against Angels probable starter and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers with 16 career plate appearances and although he only has two hits, he's drawn four walks for a .375 on-base percentage. McClure expects Bregman to continue his strong hitting against the Angels on Monday.

McClure is also targeting Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo ($3,100 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings), who has at least one hit in five of his last six games. The Yankees, who have the best record in the American League, have won seven straight games while averaging 5.9 runs per game over that stretch and they also lead the AL in runs scored this season. Verdugo has scored in three of his last four games to help the Yankees achieve that success.

Verdugo is 2-for-5 with a walk in six career plate appearances against Mariners probable starter RHP Logan Gilbert. Verdugo, a left-handed hitter, is hitting .261 against RHP compared to .200 against LHP and has a .753 OPS against RHP compared to a .616 mark against LHP. This should be another favorable matchup for Verdugo in the middle of a red-hot Yankees lineup on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 20, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.