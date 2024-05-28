The Atlanta Braves lineup is going to look significantly different the rest of the season with Ronald Acuna (ACL) out of the year. The reigning National League MVP tore his ACL on Sunday as Atlanta's second significant injury less than two months into the 2024 MLB season with ace Spencer Strider (elbow) also out for the season. The Braves still have one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball with options in the MLB DFS player pool such as Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna, so how should daily Fantasy baseball players view these Atlanta targets against the Nationals on Tuesday when forming MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Zack Wheeler is the star pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool, starting for the Phillies against the Giants on Tuesday, so should you spend up for him in MLB DFS picks or are you better off finding a cheaper starter to form an MLB DFS strategy around? Should you use any of the expensive Atlanta options for MLB DFS lineups with Acuna no longer playing?

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Schwarber went 3-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs scored and an RBI, returning 24.9 points on FanDuel and 19 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees outfielder Juan Soto at $4,400 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. Soto was the Yankees' prize acquisition this offseason via trade and he's lived up to the high expectations in the Bronx. The three-time All-Star ranks in the top six in baseball in home runs (14, sixth), RBI (44, fourth) and OPS (.979, fifth). He's also 11th in batting average (.310) and has three extra-base hits, including a home run, over his last three games.

The Angels are starting right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning against the Yankees on Tuesday. Canning has a 5.05 ERA over 10 starts this year and he's had significant difficulties against left-handed hitters, like Soto. Left-handed hitters are batting .307 with a .935 OPS while hitting a home run in one in every 16.3 at-bats against Canning this season. Soto has a 1.007 OPS against RHP, the seventh-best OPS against RHP in baseball this season. Soto doesn't come cheap, but he's worth his price tag for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is stacking Soto with Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe ($3,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings). Volpe has the longest active hitting streak in baseball at 19 games and is batting .333 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored over that span. The once top prospect in the Yankees organization struggled his rookie season, batting .202 with a .666 OPS, but he's shown off why he was such a heralded talent lately while batting .282 with a .791 OPS on the season.

Volpe is a right-handed hitter who has been hitting RHP better than LHP this season. The 23-year-old is batting .287 with an OPS nearly 100 points higher against RHP (.810) than LHP (.729) this year. Volpe has scored at least one run in each of his last five games at the top of a potent lineup with Soto and Aaron Judge as the Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game over their last five games and rank fifth in baseball with 266 runs scored this year. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

