The 2024 MLB season continues on Wednesday and one of the best pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool will be Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old is in his first season in MLB after eight seasons in Japan and he's dazzled during his short time in Chicago. Imanaga is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in nine starts and has struck out 58 hitters over 53 2/3 innings.

Now he'll take on the Brewers on 11 days rest with the Cubs looking to preserve him during his first MLB season and he's sure to be one of the more popular options for MLB DFS lineups. So can you trust him to continue this dream season, and will he remain sharp after the long layoff? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Juan Soto as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Soto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, returning 19 points on FanDuel and 25.2 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 29. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier at $2,100 on FanDuel and $2,800 on DraftKings. The 34-year-old is primarily a defensive specialist, having won four Gold Gloves with a career OPS of .715.

This season, he's off to a sluggish start with a .606 OPS and just seven extra-base hits in 38 games but he'll have a juicy matchup on Wednesday against the White Sox. Chicago starter Chris Flexen is 2-4 with a 5.69 ERA and Kiermaier is 2-for-4 off him with a pair of extra-base hits in his career.

McClure is also rostering Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Volpe is coming off a 20-20 season as a rookie and he's slashing .285/.356/.434 with six home runs, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 2024.

The former first-round pick just turned 23 last month and he was a consensus top-15 prospect in baseball in 2022 and 2023. Volpe enters Wednesday's matchup with the Angels on a 20-game hitting streak where he's posted a .911 OPS and he's had four multi-hit games in his last six contests. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 29, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.