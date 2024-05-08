Targeting totals is always a popular strategy in daily Fantasy sports and there's one game in particular that jumps off the page on the Wednesday MLB schedule. Giants vs. Rockies has an over/under of 10 runs and it's the only game on the calendar where the total is at double-digits. They're currently the two worst teams in the NL West but a weak pitching matchup and the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field could make it a solid source for MLB DFS stacks.

Ryan McMahon has an .871 OPS this season and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday as one of the better power hitters available in the MLB DFS player pool. Meanwhile, Thairo Estrada is 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a home run against Rockies starter Peter Lambert and that could be a matchup where you can take advantage. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Royals second baseman Michael Massey as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Massey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 8.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees 3B/OF Oswaldo Cabrera at $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old Venezuelan has been a utility man the past two seasons for the Yankees but he's stepped into an everyday role in 2024 and had some big moments for the club.

He reached base safely in all but one of his first 10 games this season and posted a 1.011 OPS with three home runs and 10 RBI during that span. Cabrera has cooled a little bit since that torrid start but he does have two multi-hit games in May and he'll have a juicy matchup against Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti, who has an 8.27 ERA this season.

McClure is also rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The reigning NL MVP is off to a somewhat sluggish start, slashing .267/.373/.359 with only two home runs and eight RBI but he's still been blistering on the basepaths.

After becoming the first 40/70 player in MLB history last year, he's already swiped 14 bags and he's showing signs of picking up the pace offensively with a .981 OPS in his last five games. Acuna has a .925 career OPS against the Red Sox in his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

