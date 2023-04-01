Two of the most accomplished starting pitchers in Major League Baseball will square off on Saturday night when Arizona's Madison Bumgarner faces Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw. Bumgarner posted a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season, while Kershaw had a 2.28 ERA in 22 regular season starts. Another veteran pitcher in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool is Pittsburgh's Rich Hill, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason. The 43-year-old went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in Boston last season, making at least 20 starts for the sixth time in his career.

Hill is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five career appearances at Great American Ball Park, which is where he is pitching on Saturday. Should you be including him in your Saturday MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season underway, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, April 1.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. He got off to a strong start this season with a multi-hit performance and a run on Opening Day. Olson is hoping to bounce back as his batting average dipped last year after hitting .271 with 39 home runs with Oakland in 2021.

He still showcased his power throughout the 2022 season though, smashing 34 home runs and driving in 103 runs. Olson has a favorable matchup against Washington starter Josiah Gray, who went 7-10 with a 5.02 ERA last year. Olson homered and walked in four plate appearances against Gray last season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. He recorded one hit in five at-bats against Kansas City on Thursday, batting between Max Kepler and Byron Buxton at the top of Minnesota's lineup. Correa put together a phenomenal 2022 campaign, finishing with a .291 batting average and 22 home runs in 136 games.

He is hitting .250 with a .333 OBP in 18 plate appearances against Jordan Lyles during his career. The Royals have not enjoyed facing Correa, as he is hitting .290 with 60 hits and nine home runs in 55 games. McClure thinks that hard hitting will continue Saturday, listing Correa as a top MLB DFS pick.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 1, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday?