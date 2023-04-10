After opening the season up with a disappointing no-decision where he allowed three earned runs and struck out only two over 5 2/3 innings against the Mets, Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara responded by throwing a complete-game shutout in his second start against the Twins. Now the reigning NL Cy Young award winner will face a tough test against the defending NL champion Phillies on Monday on the road. Alcantara is 6-7 with a 3.15 ERA against Philadelphia in his career but can you trust him in your MLB DFS lineups on Monday against the NL champs?

The Phillies have only scored 30 runs during a 3-6 start to the season but it's only a matter of time before their bats break out with names like Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup. But should you have any exposure to those names against Alcantara, or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool tonight? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Rasmussen threw seven innings of scoreless ball, allowing one hit and striking out eight in a win over the Athletics to return 35.15 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. The 2018 NL MVP and 2019 NL MVP runner-up hasn't flashed the same sort of power and hit tool that made him one of the game's best in recent years but he's still a dependable presence near the top of the lineup because of his plate patience.

Yelich has a .376 career OBP and has never had an on-base percentage lower than .355 in his 11-year MLB career. This season, Yelich is getting on base at a .381 clip and he's starting to heat up at the dish. He has three multi-hit games in his last seven starts and he's coming off a 3-for-5 performance with a home run and two RBI against the Cardinals on Sunday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings). The seven-time all-star has had at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI in each of the last seven full seasons in baseball and he's off to a scorching start in 2023.

Arenado has opened his season on a nine-game hitting streak (10 dating back to last season) and is slashing .351/.390/.459 with a home run and eight RBI as he returns to Coors Field to take on the Rockies on Monday. Arenado has a .981 career OPS at Coors Field and has nine extra-base hits (three home runs and six doubles) in 13 career games against his former team since joining the Cardinals.

