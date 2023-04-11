Weather conditions can be hit or miss early in the MLB season but a warm front across the Midwest and East Coast should lead to added offense on Tuesday. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule and the wind is forecasted to be blowing out in eight ballparks with temperatures in the mid-60s or higher at all but one MLB stadium. That's something that should be noted as you craft your MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday, and one particularly alluring game for MLB daily Fantasy players will be Cardinals vs. Rockies at Coors Field.

The over/under is set at a staggering 12 for that game with temperatures expected to be in the high-70s and only 12% humidity with the wind blowing to right field in the most hitter-friendly park in baseball. So does that mean you should have a lot of exposure to sluggers like Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Tyler O'Neill and C.J. Cron, or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Castillo gave up two earned runs over six innings and struck out five in a no-decision against the Cubs to return 14.7 points on DraftKings and 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. The 31-year-old was an All-Star with the Reds in 2018 and his power is still something to behold. He ranks third in the MLB with 186 home runs since the start of 2017, topped only by Aaron Judge and Arenado.

Suarez has hit 31 home runs in back-to-back seasons and has topped the 30-homer mark in each of the last four full seasons. He hasn't gone yard yet this year but he is hitting .326 through his first 11 games with seven RBI and conditions are ideal in Wrigley Field for Suarez to hit his first home run of the season. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-70s in Chicago with the wind blowing out to center field at 10 mph.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). The reigning NL MVP is off to another blistering start, slashing .361/.489/.500 over the first 10 games of the 2023 season.

Having spent most of his career in the NL West, Goldschmidt has a staggering 1.030 OPS in his career at Coors Field with 17 home runs and 73 RBI in 73 games. He's also extremely familiar with expected Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, with a .387 OBP against him in 31 plate appearances. Goldschmidt is 5-for-9 against left-handed pitching this season and has a 1.048 career OPS against lefties.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 11, 2023

