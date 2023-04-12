Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is a nine-time All-Star and a three-time NL Cy Young winner and he's approaching some milestones that will cement what we all assume is already a Hall of Fame resume. Kershaw is two wins shy of 200 and is 180 strikeouts shy of 3,000 for his career. He's scheduled to take the mound on Wednesday against the Giants. The 35-year-old has had one strong start and one less-than-stellar start this season and MLB DFS players will be trying to gauge where the superstar truly is at this stage of the season.

Kershaw is 24-15 with an impressive 2.01 ERA in his career against the Giants and that will make him an undoubtedly popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday. However, he'll set you back $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel, so you'll need to identify some cheaper options in the MLB DFS player pool to offset his cost if you decide to go that route.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and also had a sacrifice fly to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins at $3,600 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Mullins burst onto the scene in 2021 with a 30-30 season where he slashed .291/.360/.518 and made the AL All-Star team.

His productivity dropped off a bit in 2022 but he still finished with 16 home runs and had career-highs in RBI (64) and stolen bases (34). He also played a key role for the United States during the World Baseball Classic, hitting a home run and a triple in his 10 plate appearances. He's already hit two home runs and stolen five bases for the Orioles this season, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($2,900 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). Witt finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season after slashing .254/.294/.428 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

His .295 BABIP was at least 19 points lower than he had posted in every stop on his way through the Royals farm system and they're hopeful that better batted-ball luck in 2023 will help vault him into stardom. He's off to a slow start with a .186 average but it's an extremely small sample size and his .188 BABIP certainly indicates that better times will come. Witt has a couple of home runs and a couple of stolen bases already, making him a complete steal at this price point.

