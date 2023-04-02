The first week of the 2023 MLB season continues on Sunday and all 30 MLB teams will be in action. You can likely expect a lot of offense with teams progressing to their third and fourth starters as they make their way through their starting rotation for the first time. Former top prospect MacKenzie Gore will make his first start for the Washington Nationals after being shipped East as an essential part of the return in the Juan Soto and Josh Bell trade last season.

Gore went 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 70 innings with the Padres last season, but might he be a worthwhile addition to MLB DFS lineups on Sunday? It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool and everybody is trying to adjust their MLB DFS strategy early in the season after baseball made drastic changes during the offseason. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Braves starter Spencer Strider as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Strider pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine while collecting a win over the Nationals, returning 55 points on FanDuel and 31.9 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner was only able to play 64 games last season as he battled multiple injuries but he's apparently feeling 100% after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

In the five seasons prior to 2022, Albies had an .802 OPS with 90 home runs, 311 RBI, 365 runs scored and 60 stolen bases in 560 games. This season, he's off to a 3-for-8 start with a walk and an RBI and he'll take on the left-handed Gore. Albies prefers to hit from the right side as a switch-hitter and has a .918 lifetime OPS against left-handed pitching.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star has finished top 15 in AL MVP voting in each of the last three full seasons that MLB has played and he's established himself as one of the most feared left-handed hitters in the game.

Over his last two seasons, Devers has slashed .287/.355/.530 with 65 home runs and 201 RBI and there isn't anything in his batted-ball profile that suggests those numbers are anything better than he deserves. This season, he's off to a 5-for-10 start with two doubles and an RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 2, 2023

