The 2023 MLB season is off and running and there have already been some pretty remarkable starting pitching performances and with rotations starting to cycle, you'll see a couple of aces in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday. Framber Valdez and Shane Bieber were both Opening Day starters that are scheduled to be back in action with the Astros taking on the Tigers while the Guardians face the Athletics. Valdez threw five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox while Bieber threw six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Mariners and both figure to be popular options for MLB DFS lineups.

However, affording those top arms will require some major sacrifices elsewhere to remain salary-cap compliant. But if you can find some value plays at multiple positions, you might have the opportunity to load up on starting pitching.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored, returning 43.6 points on FanDuel and 33 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The American League leader in hits in each of the last two seasons, Bichette has proven himself as a versatile and reliable offensive threat.

He's only missed six games in the last two seasons and has finished top 12 in AL MVP voting in each of those campaigns. The 2021 AL All-Star is now slashing .298/.341/.493 for his career with 70 home runs, 241 RBI and 46 stolen bases in 397 career games. And he's off to an 8-for-19 start with a home run and two RBI already in 2023.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. O'Neill missed 66 games because of injury last season and posted a .700 OPS but when healthy in 2021, he had 34 home runs, 80 RBI and 15 stolen bases while slashing .286/.352/.560 to finish eighth in NL MVP voting.

He's back in good health in 2023 and off to a 4-for-13 start with a home run, two RBI and an .896 OPS in four games this season. O'Neill has a career .818 OPS against left-handed pitching and even during his down season in 2022, his on-base and slugging percentages were 57 points higher against lefties. He'll take on Braves lefty Dylan Dodd, who will be making his first MLB start on Tuesday.

