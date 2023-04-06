The Atlanta Braves enter their home opener against San Diego with momentum after winning five of their first six games. They have scored at least four runs in all five of their victories, paced by a hot start from outfielder Ronald Acuna. He has racked up 10 hits, two home runs and scored seven times, making him a profitable addition to MLB DFS lineups. However, he is an expensive option in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel on Thursday.

He is facing Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Thursday night. Snell is coming off a rough Opening Day start, allowing three earned runs on six hits across 4.1 innings, but he also struck out nine batters. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Arozarena had two hits and an RBI to return 12.7 points on FanDuel and 10 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, April 6. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. He got off to a hot start, racking up seven hits through his first four games. Blackmon also homered and drove in two runs in the second game of the season, going 7 of 20 through his first five contests.

He got the day off as a starter on Tuesday, pinch hitting in one at-bat before the team had Wednesday off. The 36-year-old is hitting .333 and is facing Washington pitcher Josiah Gray, who allowed five earned runs on seven hits against Atlanta in his first start of the season. Blackmon has homered and walked three times in 11 plate appearances against Gray during his career.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Blackmon with Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Bryant has recorded a hit in every game this season, including a 3 of 5 day at the plate on Opening Day. He doubled in his first at-bat of the season before delivering a two-out single to provide some insurance later in the opener.

Bryant had a disappointing opening season with Colorado due to injuries, but he appears to be fully healthy this year. He hit 25 home runs and recorded 73 RBI in 2021, and his ceiling is even higher playing at Coors Field. Bryant has never faced Gray during his career, but he should have no problem seeing the ball against a pitcher who posted a 5.02 ERA last year and was torched by the Braves in his first start of 2023.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 6, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.