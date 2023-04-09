The 2023 MLB season is off and running with the Tampa Bay Rays off to a perfect 8-0 start while every other team in Major League Baseball has lost at least twice. The Rays have outscored opponents by a staggering margin of 64-18 during their winning streak. MLB daily Fantasy players who have loaded Tampa Bay players into their MLB DFS lineups have been rewarded handsomely. Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena have gone a combined 23-for-63 with five home runs and 18 RBI and they'll be a popular pair for MLB DFS stacks on Sunday.

However, pitching is always critical as well and the MLB DFS player pool has some intriguing options like Nestor Cortes, Freddy Peralta and Taijuan Walker. So which pitcher has the best matchup for Sunday and how can you concoct a winning MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Freeman went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, returning 22 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, April 9. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber at $3,400 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Schwarber led the National League with 46 home runs a season ago and belted his 200th career homer earlier this week off Domingo German.

He's hit two home runs this week and he should have more favorable hitting conditions on Sunday with temperatures expected to approach 60 degrees with little-to-no wind. Schwarber has an .882 OPS in his career against right-handed pitching and he'll take on Reds righty Connor Overton, who gave up five earned runs in four innings during his first start of the season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($3,100 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings). The 28-year-old is in the second season of a 10-year, $325 million contract and the three-time All-Star was the 2020 World Series MVP with the Dodgers.

He hit a career-high 33 home runs in his first season in Texas and enters Sunday with a .389 OBP through his first eight games of 2023. In his last two games, he's 3-for-6 with two doubles and three walks and he'll hope to continue that momentum against Jameson Taillon today. Seager is 4-for-9 with two doubles and an RBI off Taillon in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 9, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.