The 2023 MLB season will begin on Thursday, and with all 30 teams in action, daily Fantasy baseball players will have plenty of opportunities to create lineup variance on MLB Opening Day 2023. Fresh off a dynamic performance at the World Baseball Classic where he hit five home runs and had 11 RBI in six games for Team USA, Trea Turner will make his debut for the Phillies against the Rangers on Thursday. So, should you be riding Turner's hot hand in your MLB DFS lineups or should you be avoiding his matchup with new Rangers ace Jacob deGrom.

Turner is 11 for 46 with one home run in his career against deGrom but has struck out 16 times with a career OPS against him of .596. It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool with stars like deGrom, Max Scherzer, Sandy Alcantara and Gerrit Cole expected to take the mound. But which of those superstar pitchers have the best matchups, and who should you be considering at all the other positions? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Opening Day, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 31-year-old is a two-time batting champion, two-time All-Star and won the 2018 NL MVP award. And while he hasn't been quite as productive at the plate over the last three seasons since his back-to-back batting titles, he's still a capable hitter with a solid plate approach that is also a base-stealing threat.

Yelich stole 19 bases last season, and even with his contact rate and power dropping off in recent years, he's had a .358 OBP the last three seasons. In nine career plate appearances against Cubs Opening Day starter Marcus Stroman, Yelich has two singles, two walks and has only struck out once. And with three home runs in 41 plate appearances this spring, the hope is that he'll be able to provide a little more power in 2023.

Part of McClure's Opening Day MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. After tearing his ACL in the middle of a fantastic 2021 season, Acuna slashed .266/.351/.413 in his return to action last year and finished with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 118 games.

The three-time All-Star should be even healthier in 2023, and the Braves will be hoping for a repeat of his 2019 season where he had 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. Acuna's lifetime OPS is now .887, and he's posted 120 home runs and 107 stolen bases in 514 games. He'll be looking for a fast start to what could be a 40/40 season, and the enormous upside is why he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

