MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 2

The Washington Nationals drew first blood in the 2019 World Series, holding off the Houston Astros in Game 1. MLB DFS are already eyeing Game 2 on Wednesday night, with Washington sending right-hander Stephen Strasburg against Houston right-hander Justin Verlander. With two strong pitchers heading to the mound, what are the optimal MLB DFS picks for Game 2? Can George Springer smash another homer on Wednesday night? Or should your optimal MLB DFS strategy include stacking the Nationals, who roughed up the previously-invincible Gerritt Cole on Tuesday? With FanDuel offering a $100,000 Wednesday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a MLB $200,000 Game 2 Extravaganza, there's plenty at stake. Before you finalize your daily Fantasy baseball picks for Game 2 between the Astros and Nationals, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And for Tuesday's World Series Game 1, he was on Houston Astros left fielder George Springer. The result: Springer went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen plenty of returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on Game 2 of Astros vs. Nationals. He's only sharing his tournament and cash game lineups at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. He smacked a solo home run in Tuesday's Game 1 to help the Nationals to a 1-0 World Series lead. He has had a very productive postseason to date, hitting two home runs, belting three doubles, scoring four times and driving in six runs. Zimmerman loves hitting right-handers, with all but three of his regular-season doubles and all but eight of his regular-season RBIs coming off righties. Look for a strong performance against Verlander, also a righty.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also involves rostering Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and an RBI single in Tuesday's Game 1, and is expected to continue his hot hitting on Wednesday. Gurriel hit .298 in the regular season, with 40 doubles, 31 home runs and 104 RBIs. Gurriel also hits right-handers well, recording 25 of his doubles, 24 of his home runs and 81 of his RBIs against righties in the regular season.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Game 2 of the World Series? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament and cash game lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.