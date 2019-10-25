MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 3

After a one-day hiatus, MLB DFS players have their eyes set on Game 3 of the 2019 World Series. The Astros and Nationals have plenty of hot bats this postseason, with Jose Altuve and George Springer excelling for Houston and Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman shining for Washington. But which players should be among your top MLB DFS picks in Game 3? With FanDuel running a $100,000 World Series Special and DraftKings holding a MLB $200,000 Game 3 Extravaganza, there's plenty at stake when crafting your MLB DFS strategy for Friday's single-game slate. Before you finalize your MLB DFS stacks and lineups for Friday's World Series 2019 game between the Astros and Nationals, see the optimal MLB DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

For Wednesday's World Series Game 2, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

We can tell you one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros center fielder George Springer. He has a home run already in the World Series, and has three homers, seven runs scored and six RBIs in the 2019 postseason. Springer torched right-handers like Washington's Sanchez all season, smacking 31 homers and 78 RBIs against righties.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday also involves rostering Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The Astros' most valuable player this postseason, Altuve has an AL-best five home runs to go with 11 runs scored and eight RBIs during the 2019 MLB Playoffs. Altuve has hit Sanchez well in his career, with a home run and four RBIs in 11 at-bats. His 31-homer, 89-run, 27-double, 74-RBI regular season helped push the Astros back to their second World Series since 2017.

