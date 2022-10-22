The 2022 MLB playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 4 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres at 7:45 p.m. ET and Game 3 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros at 5:07 p.m. ET. Cristian Javier will take the bump for Houston after Lance McCullers took a champagne bottle to the elbow during their ALDS celebrations but Javier's performances against the Yankees during the regular season should give MLB daily Fantasy players confidence. Javier threw seven innings of no-hit ball with 13 strikeouts against the Yankees on June 25 and also threw five innings of one-run ball against them on July 21.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole is the only pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool who will cost you more on FanDuel and DraftKings but Javier's history against the Bronx Bombers and the extent to which that offense has struggled could make him worth it. But who else should you be targeting for your MLB DFS lineups? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday's ALCS and NLCS action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run in a 4-2 win on Friday to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB playoffs continue, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, October 22. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, October 22, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is listed at $4,000 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. The 2015 American League MVP didn't produce the sort of offensive season that the Yankees had hoped when they traded for him during the offseason (.682 OPS). But he did still deliver 15 home runs, 62 RBI and 28 doubles during the regular season.

Donaldson delivered a double on Thursday night and in a series where the Yankees have been short on baserunners, he's reached safely on three occasions in two games. He's also drawn a couple of walks in our career plate appearances against Javier so he seems to see the ball well against him. He also has a career ALCS OPS of .871.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Schwarber again ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Schwarber led the National League with 46 regular-season home runs and he put that incredible power on display early in the NLCS with a towering 488-foot home run in Game 1 off Yu Darvish.

Schwarber followed that up with another home run on Friday night and is now 5-for-14 with five walks, two homers, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in his last five postseason games. On Saturday, he'll take on Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who allowed 20 home runs in 114 1/3 innings pitched during the regular season and got tagged for four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his lone start this postseason against the Dodgers on Oct. 11.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, October 22, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.