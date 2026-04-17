A full slate of 15 games highlights Friday's Major League Baseball schedule, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the MLB DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around. Stars like Tyler Glasnow, Joe Ryan, Logan Gilbert, Jacob deGrom, Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Byron Buxton, Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Elly De La Cruz and Brice Turang are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 17

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani ($7,000 DraftKings, $4,500 FanDuel). Through 17 games this season, Ohtani has flashed his typical power, though his average is down a bit. He is batting .254 with one double, five homers and 10 RBI. In 158 games last season, he hit .282 with 25 doubles, nine triples, 55 homers and 102 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Ohtani with outfielder Kyle Tucker ($6,400 DraftKings, $4,300 FanDuel). In 136 games for the Chicago Cubs last year, Tucker batted .266 with 25 doubles, four triples, 22 homers and 73 RBI. In 18 games this season for the Dodgers, he is hitting .239 with one double, two homers and 11 RBI. He also has three stolen bases. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, April 17

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.