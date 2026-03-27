Friday's MLB slate includes eight games, which begin at 4:35 p.m. ET, with the last opening pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the MLB DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around. Stars like Jacob Wilson, Hunter Goodman, Augustin Ramirez, Cal Raleigh, Freddie Freeman, Brendan Donovan, Geraldo Perdomo, George Springer, Riley Greene and Tyler Soderstrom are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, March 27

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Kansas City third baseman Maikel Garcia ($4,900 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). Last season, in 160 games, Garcia hit .286 with 16 home runs, 39 doubles, five triples and 74 RBI. He finished the year on a tear, going 9-for-27 with three doubles, four RBI and three walks over the final seven games. He is entering his fifth season in MLB, all with the Royals. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Garcia with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,200 DraftKings, $4,000 FanDuel). In 157 games, Witt batted .295, with 47 doubles, six triples, 23 homers and 88 RBI. He had a .501 slugging percentage as well as an .852 OPS. He is in his fifth season in MLB, all with Kansas City. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

Visit our FanDuel promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, March 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.