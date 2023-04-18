The 2023 MLB season continues on Tuesday and rules changes that baseball put into place seem to be having their desired effect, with game times down and base-stealing up. The Baltimore Orioles have an exciting young lineup and they've looked to the basepaths to gain an advantage over their opponents early in the year. Baltimore ranks second in the American League in stolen bases (24) and Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins are tied for second in baseball with eight steals each.

Mateo and Mullins have both been productive at the plate as well and they're sure to be popular options for MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday as they head down the road to D.C. to take on the Nationals. So how much exposure should you have to the Orioles tonight and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting on a busy day of MLB action? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rockies OF/3B Kris Bryant as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Bryant went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle with two runs scored and an RBI to return 26 points on DraftKings and 33.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, April 18. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Twins third baseman Jose Miranda at $2,200 on FanDuel and $2,900 on DraftKings. Miranda was a top-100 prospect prior to the start of the 2022 MLB season and he lived up to the hype in his rookie season.

Miranda played 125 games for the Twins and slashed .268/.325/.426 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI and he was even better down the stretch. He slashed .287/.350/.443 with 11 home runs and 50 RBI over his final 86 games and the Twins will be hoping he can tap back into that production soon after a sluggish start in 2023. Nine of his 15 home runs have come against left-handed pitching and he'll take on Red Sox lefty Chris Sale on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $4,400 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. The 2021 NL All-Star is off to a blistering start in 2023 as he seeks either a contract extension or a trade from the Pirates. Reynolds has a .932 OPS with five home runs and a league-leading 17 RBI over his first 17 games.

Reynolds has a career .846 OPS with 79 home runs and 256 RBI in 510 career games and his 92 mph average exit velocity and 49.2% hard-hit contact rates in 2023 are both career-highs thus far. Yet, his .293 BABIP for the season is 40 points below his career average so there's reason to believe his numbers could improve even more.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 18, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.