The 2023 MLB season continues on Sunday with a full day of MLB action and daily Fantasy baseball players across the country are dialing in their MLB DFS strategy. Starting pitching is always a critical element to winning big in MLB DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings. Sunday's MLB DFS player pool is loaded with upper-echelon pitching options. Kevin Gausman, Corbin Burnes, Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw are all scheduled to take the hill for their respective teams on Sunday. and they'll likely be popular options for MLB DFS lineups.

Which of those starting pitchers have the best matchups? Who are some of the more affordable position players that can help you open your budget up to spend big on pitching?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Heaney threw six innings and allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts in a win over the Athletics, returning 16.7 points on DraftKings and 34 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. The 2018 NL MVP won back-to-back batting titles in 2018 and 2019. Even though his hit tool has fallen off a bit since, his plate approach has still made him a valuable asset for Milwaukee.

Yelich has a 14.4% walk rate in the three seasons and change since his last All-Star appearance and has a .356 OBP during that span. This season, he's only batting .247 but he does lead the National League with 19 runs scored and he's also stolen five bases with three home runs and nine RBI. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at $3,700 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. The 2021 AL All-Star has been top 12 in AL MVP voting in each of the last two seasons. He's proven himself as one of the best hitters in baseball over the last few years with a .299/.342/.499 career slash line.

Bichette is hitting .344 this season with four home runs and 12 RBI. The AL leader in hits the last two seasons is once again leading the league in that category with 31 hits in 21 games. And while he hasn't stolen a base yet this season, his speed is a clear asset and it's only a matter of time before he gets it going on the basepaths after stealing 38 bases the last two years. See who else to pick here.

