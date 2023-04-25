Cubs lefty Justin Steele posted a 3.18 ERA over 24 starts with 126 strikeouts over 119 innings last season and he's establishing himself as a front-of-the-rotation starter in his second full season in the majors thus far. Steele has allowed three earned runs with 19 strikeouts over 19 innings in his first three starts and he'll be back on the mound against the Padres on Tuesday. San Diego has an unquestionably dangerous lineup but is still trying to find its way early in the season, so should you be trusting Steele as a part of your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday?

There aren't many upper-echelon starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool today so taking a risk on Steele against the Padres could pay off. But with his price already up to $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel, where can you save a few bucks elsewhere to take a swing on arguably the best pitcher available?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Strider allowed two singles over eight scoreless innings and struck out 13 with no walks in a win over the Marlins, returning 46.8 points on DraftKings and 73 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Mets outfielder Starling Marte at $3,000 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Marte made his second All-Star team last year and finished the season with 16 home runs, 63 RBI, 18 stolen bases and an .814 OPS despite playing in only 118 games.

The 34-year-old was already one of the game's preeminent base stealers, with 314 career stolen bases entering the season and a 41-steal 162-game average for his career. But he's been taking advantage of baserunner-friendly rule changes with seven steals already through 20 games.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley at $3,400 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Riley has hit 71 home runs with 200 RBI and an .887 OPS over the last two seasons and he's having another strong season in 2023.

He's already hit five home runs with 14 RBI and has an .855 OPS over 23 games. Riley has also taken a slightly more patient approach at the plate early this season, with a 13.7% walk rate that dwarfs his previous career best of 8.2% last year. He'll take on Marlins rookie Bryan Hoeing on Tuesday, who has already allowed 17 earned runs over 12 2/3 innings this year. See who else to pick here.

