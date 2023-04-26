All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Wednesday, creating a loaded MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Atlanta is seeking continued dominance over Miami after scoring 18 runs in the first two games of the series. Catcher Sean Murphy had three hits, including a home run, in the series opener on Monday. He was a profitable inclusion in MLB DFS lineups, but should he be among your MLB DFS picks on Wednesday?

Some of the other top teams in action during Wednesday's evening slate include the Rays and Astros. Tampa Bay has six regular members of its lineup batting above the .300 mark, so they are popular picks in MLB DFS contests. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Witt had a pair of hits and scored a run in a 5-4 win over Arizona, returning 10 points on DraftKings and 12.2 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, April 26. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers outfielder James Outman at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. The rookie is off to a better start than Los Angeles could have hoped for, as he ranks second on the team in hits (25). He is also batting .316 and has blasted seven home runs with 19 RBI.

Outman's form has been particularly strong over the last three games, going 7-of-14 with two homers and four RBI during that stretch. He has a pair of multi-homer games in his last five outings, giving him a tremendously high ceiling in MLB DFS contests. The 25-year-old is still undervalued in the MLB DFS player pool early in his career, making him one of McClure's favorite picks of the day.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Outman with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman at $3,500 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. Freeman leads the Dodgers with 26 hits and three home runs, despite going hitless in four of his last six games. He had a hit, a walk and a run in Tuesday's 8-7 win over Pittsburgh, and more runs are in store on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are facing Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras, who allowed seven earned runs in a start against Houston earlier this month. Freeman tends to light up right-handed pitchers, batting .311 with 222 home runs during his career. He is on the pricier side of the DFS player pool on Wednesday, but McClure thinks he is worth shelling out the money for. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 26, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.