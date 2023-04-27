The Los Angeles Angels exploded for 11 runs against Oakland on Wednesday, with several players making the difference in MLB DFS lineups. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in three runs as part of another multi-hit game for the superstar. He will be playing a different role on Thursday, making his fifth start of the season on the mound. Ohtani is 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA and has yet to allow more than three hits in a game, so he has been outstanding as one of the top MLB DFS picks.

He has not allowed more than three hits in nine consecutive outings dating back to last season, giving up just two runs in 28 innings. However, he is also one of the most expensive options in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Freeman had a pair of hits and hit a home run in a loss to Pittsburgh, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, April 27. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings. He is coming off a hitless performance on Wednesday, but he had hits in each of his previous four games. LeMahieu went 3 of 4 against Toronto last Sunday before going 2 of 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

He is batting .280 with 12 runs and 10 RBI this season, ranked third on New York's roster in hits. The 34-year-old is batting in the middle of a dangerous lineup, giving him opportunities to drive in runs on a daily basis. He is facing Texas starter Andrew Heaney, who has a mediocre 4.34 ERA through his first four starts this season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking LeMahieu with Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge at $3,800 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. Judge has been able to build on his record-setting 2022 campaign with a .267 average and a team-high six home runs through his first 90 at-bats. He went 3 of 4 and drove in three runs while walking once on Wednesday.

Judge has hits in six of his previous eight games, making him a consistent performer in the MLB DFS player pool. He already has one home run against Heaney during his career, so he will be confident heading into this matchup. Heaney gave up seven earned runs against Baltimore earlier this season, and New York's lineup is capable of doing that type of damage on Thursday. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 27, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.