We're a month into the 2023 MLB season and some pretty clear trends are emerging for daily Fantasy baseball players. The Rays are showing no signs of slowing down offensively and continue to be a popular target for players who like to incorporate MLB DFS stacks into their MLB DFS lineups. Meanwhile, offenses that were expected to provide plenty of pop for MLB DFS lineups like the Yankees, White Sox and Padres have all disappointed enormously.

So who are some of the best values in the MLB DFS player pool on Sunday? It's a loaded day of action with superstars like Paul Goldschmidt, Rafael Devers, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Pete Alonso all available for selection, but affording upper-echelon talent like that means you have to make sacrifices elsewhere. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Walker went 3-for-5 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI, returning 22 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, April 30. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Brewers shortstop Willy Adames ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After beginning his career with the Rays, Adames was traded to the Brewers in the middle of the 2021 season and he has turned into one of the game's premier slugging shortstops.

He hit 20 home runs in 413 plate appearances after the trade in 2021, then slugged 31 home runs while also driving in 98 runs last season. In 2023, he's slashing .247/.353/.443 with five home runs and 15 RBI in his first 27 games and he'll have a juicy matchup on Sunday. Rangers lefty Jose Suarez has allowed 19 earned runs and given up seven homers in 16 2/3 innings of work this season.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $4,100 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings. The 10-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP has already established himself as the best player of this generation at age 31 and he continues to put up huge numbers whenever he's in the lineup.

He enters Sunday slashing .320/.408/.612 with seven home runs and 18 RBI through 26 games. He's also coming off his biggest performance of the season on Saturday. Trout went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI and is now on an 11-game reached safely streak where he's managed six multi-hit contests. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 30, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.