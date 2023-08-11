Braves first baseman Matt Olson joined Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as the only two players in the 2023 MLB season to reach 40 home runs. With nearly two months left in the regular season, they could become the first pair of players to hit 50 home runs in the same season since Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in 2017. It's Olson's first 40-home run season in his eight-year career and he's hit 15 home runs over his last 34 games since June 28, three more than anyone in the sport over that span.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). The seven-time All-Star is having a down season by his standard but is still batting .274 with a .359 on-base percentage with 18 home runs and 59 RBI.

He is coming off five straight seasons (outside of the shortened 2020 season) with at least 30 home runs and a matchup against the Royals with the second-highest bullpen ERA (5.23) could be exactly what Goldschmidt needs for a power surge. The 35-year-old has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, including two multi-hit games over that span. He is a career .294 hitter with a .910 OPS as one of the most consistent hitters in baseball throughout his 13-year career and the chance to get him at a cheaper price than normal on Friday is appealing against a struggling bullpen.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The right-handed hitter is on an eight-game hitting streak with a .333 batting average and .917 OPS in August. The eight-time All-Star is hitting .283 with an .842 OPS with 24 home runs and 81 RBI in his 11th MLB season.

Right-handed reliever Dylan Coleman will start for the Royals in what's expected to be a heavily utilized bullpen game for Kansas City. The Royals have one of the worst bullpens in baseball, which should lead to favorable matchups throughout the contest for the veteran stack of Goldschmidt and Arenado. With 24 seasons between the two, that experience can shine against a young, inconsistent bullpen like Kansas City on Friday. See who else to pick right here.

