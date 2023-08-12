Jon Singleton made his return to the MLB DFS player pool for the first time in eight years in June for the Brewers. Singleton was at one point the Astros' top prospect before it seemed his baseball career was finished in 2015 due to personal issues. But Singleton got his chance at redemption with the Astros after joining them on a minor-league contract in late June after recording just three hits over 29 at-bats with the Brewers. Singleton hit two home runs on Friday in his third game back with the Astros, snapping an eight-year home run drought in which he was out of major league baseball.

Can the Astros first baseman reach his potential at 31 years old and become a popular MLB DFS pick on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? He is a cheap option for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday with the talent to outperform his price tag.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn as his top-ranked starting pitcher in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Lynn tossed allowed one run (none earned) on four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts over five innings, returning 30.25 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The eight-time All-Star extended his hitting streak to nine games on Friday and he's batting .316 with an .850 OPS in August. Arenado is hitting .282 with an .837 OPS with 24 home runs and 81 RBI in his 11th MLB season.

The right-handed hitter has been a dominant hitter against left-handed pitching throughout his career, hitting .308 with a .974 OPS against southpaws. He has a home run rate of one in every 14.5 at-bats against LHP as the Cardinals are scheduled to start LHP Cole Ragans on Saturday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Arenado with second baseman/third baseman Nolan Gorman ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Gorman ranks second among second basemen with 24 home runs, third in RBI (67) and fifth in OPS (.817). He has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games and that streak seems likely to continue against a struggling Royals pitching staff.

The Royals are one of three MLB teams to allow at least 600 runs (625) this season and much of that is due to their struggling bullpen. The Royals have the second-highest bullpen ERA (5.28) and Kansas City used seven pitchers on Friday, which could lead to some tired arms behind Ragans. Despite being a left-handed hitter himself, Gorman has a .283 batting average and .899 OPS this season against LHP this season. With the Royal's pitching struggles throughout the season, this Cardinals stack could be key to creating huge MLB DFS lineups on Saturday. See who else to pick right here.

