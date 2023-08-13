The MLB postseason is just around the corner, and with roughly six weeks remaining in the regular season, MLB daily Fantasy players everywhere are continuing to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. With rule changes encouraging aggression on the base paths, there have already been more stolen bases in 2023 than there were in all of 2022. Getting speed into your MLB DFS lineups on a nightly basis has become a must. Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and Bobby Witt Jr. are the three players who already have at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases so far this season.

That power-speed combination makes them popular options for MLB DFS lineups on a regular basis, but their costs have also skyrocketed in this changing game. So how should you build your MLB DFS lineups to include baseball's biggest stars? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 18.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, August 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Athletics third baseman Jordan Diaz ($2,800 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). The Oakland rookie from Colombia is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday and he appears to be finding his stride as he gets more regular plate appearances.

Diaz steadily rose through the Oakland farm system, posting an OPS of .820 or better in each of the last three years while moving from high-A Lansing, to double-A Midland and then triple-A Las Vegas. He's already hit eight home runs in 172 Major League plate appearances this year and he enters Sunday on a four-game hitting streak.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Schwarber has reached base safely in his last six games and he has three multi-hit contests during that span. He also boasts a 1.319 OPS with three home runs and eight RBI.

He's now up to 30 home runs on the season, giving him his fifth career 30-homer year, and he's now third in the National League in home runs behind Matt Olson (42) and Pete Alonso (35). His 87 walks drawn are the second most in the MLB behind Padres outfielder Juan Soto (99). Schwarber has always been a streaky slugger and you'll want to ride him while he's hot in all MLB daily Fantasy formats. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 13, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.