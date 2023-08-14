Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his third start for the Rangers since being traded from the Mets at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young winner is tied with his former teammate Justin Verlander as the highest-paid player in baseball, making $43.3 million. To no surprise, he's also one of the most expensive pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool on Monday before his start against the Angels.

Is Scherzer worth his $11,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups on Monday? Or should your MLB DFS picks include a cheaper pitcher to leave more money for hitters? A game against the Angels also means some likely at-bats against Shohei Ohtani, so how should daily Fantasy baseball players consider picking or not picking two of the best players in baseball for MLB DFS lineups on Monday?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Athletics second baseman/third baseman Zack Gelof as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Gelof went 4-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI, returning 34 points on DraftKings and 43.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($6,000 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). He has a .351 on-base percentage with an .863 OPS, which is the 13th best in the sport, in his first full MLB season as the overwhelming favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old has 21 home runs, 59 RBI and 36 stolen bases on the season.

Carroll was a first-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, and his combination of speed and power led to a quick rise to the big leagues. He is electrifying on the bases, whether that's stealing a bag or turning a double into a triple. The left-handed hitter has 19 of his home runs against right-handed pitching with a .924 OPS, which ranks 14th in MLB. The Rockies are scheduled to start RHP Chris Flexen, who has an 8.56 ERA over three starts with the Rockies, and Carroll could find himself in favorable matchups throughout the contest.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Suarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday for his fourth multi-hit game in his last 12 contests. The 32-year-old is hitting .295 with a .795 OPS over 12 games in August.

The Mariners are set to begin a four-game series with the Royals, who are one of the worst pitching teams in baseball. Suarez, a right-handed hitter, has a higher OPS against right-handed pitching this season (.727) as the Royals are scheduled to start RHP Brady Singer on Monday. Singer has a 5.05 ERA in 23 starts this season and right-handed hitters are batting .305 with an .821 OPS against him this season. Combine that with the Royals having the second-highest bullpen ERA (5.25) in baseball and Suarez could be a bargain on Monday. See who else to pick right here.

