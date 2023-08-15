It has been a rough 2023 MLB season for Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles. He lost his first 11 decisions of the season before picking up his first win on June 24. He had a stretch of three straight strong starts, but over his last four outings, Lyles has reverted back to his struggles at the start of the year. The 32-year-old has a 6.13 ERA in 22 starts, including a 6.46 ERA over his last four starts. So, should daily Fantasy baseball players stack Mariners against Lyles on Tuesday in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Julio Rodriguez, who has 19 home runs this season, could be one of the more appealing players in the MLB DFS player pool at the top of the Mariners lineup on Tuesday. Are there other Mariners you should consider when forming an MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Scherzer threw seven scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out 11, returning 40.55 points on DraftKings and 64 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Olson leads baseball in home runs (43), RBI (107) and slugging percentage (.621) this season. He's been worth every penny of his MLB DFS price over his last 50 games. The 29-year-old has 25 home runs, 62 RBI and 48 runs scored over that span with a slash line of .342/.439/.813 for the best OPS in baseball (1.252).

Olson has 10 home runs over his last 16 games and enters Tuesday on a six-game hitting streak with at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. He has been one of the best power hitters in baseball throughout his eight-year career, including averaging 36.5 home runs over his last two seasons, before becoming the best home run hitter in baseball in the 2023 MLB season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Olson with third baseman Austin Riley ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Riley is hitting .328 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 1.016 OPS over 14 games in August for a red-hot Braves offense. He went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored on Monday as the Braves increased their scoring average to 10.2 runs per game over their last five games after an 11-3 victory over the Yankees.

Luis Severino is scheduled to start for the Yankees on Tuesday and he's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season. The 29-year-old has an 8.06 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 14 games, including 13 starts this season. Severino only went two innings after allowing four runs in his last outing as the scheduled long man after an opener by Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton. He has allowed at least seven runs in four starts this season and a matchup against the Braves and their MLB-leading 695 runs scored doesn't bode well for the struggling Yankees starter. Olson and Riley could have another huge day ahead of them on Tuesday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 15, 2023

