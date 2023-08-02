The 2023 MLB season continues on Wednesday and a faster, more exciting game has completely changed the way that MLB daily Fantasy players strategize. Speed is at a premium with bigger bags and new rules about pitcher disengagements. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the highest-upside players in baseball because of his power-speed combo. Witt hasn't come close to reaching his full potential but he has 38 home runs and 59 stolen bases over his first 256 games. He's also one of the hottest players in baseball.

Witt has gone 10-for-24 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last seven days, and that's sure to make him an extremely popular option for MLB DFS lineups. But who else should you be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers starter Lance Lynn as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Lynn threw seven innings and struck out seven while allowing three earned runs in a win over the Athletics, returning 24.15 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Twins outfielder Max Kepler at $3,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old outfielder had one standout season in 2019 where he hit 36 home runs and had 90 RBI while posting a .855 OPS. That season appears to be a statistical aberration, but he has consistently provided power from the left side of the plate against right-handed pitching.

Kepler has already notched his sixth 15-homer season in 2023 and 121 of his 144 career home runs have come against righties. His .786 OPS against righties is 252 points higher than against lefties. In addition, Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson is coming off a start where he gave up nine hits and five earned runs over 4 1/3 innings last week against the Cubs. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($5,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). The 2019 National League Rookie of the Year and home run champion also led the NL in RBI last year, while ranking second in home runs. He's currently second in home runs again entering Wednesday's action.

Alonso's .220 batting average and .315 OBP are both career lows, but his power is still on full display with 31 home runs and 77 RBI. That includes a home run on Tuesday night and he now has three home runs and nine RBI over his last four games. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 2, 2023

