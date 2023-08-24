The Baltimore Orioles continue to showcase their dominant youth movement in the 2023 MLB season. Winners of seven of their last 10 games, the Orioles have the best record in the American League (78-48) after averaging 99.8 losses over the last five full seasons and not making the playoffs since 2016. But their young core, including Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman, has shown the quick ability to become significant members of the league and the MLB DFS player pool.

Will they continue this against the Blue Jays in the final game of their series on Thursday? The Orioles have averaged 7.6 runs over their last five games as they have been a favorable team to include in an MLB DFS strategy. Thursday's slate features only nine games, including five starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so how will the limited options affect a daily Fantasy baseball manager's ability to build an MLB DFS lineup on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees pitcher Luis Severino as one of his top pitchers in his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Severino tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts, returning 21.2 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, August 24. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). He went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, RBI and a run scored on Wednesday in his first game in a week after battling neck stiffness and a bruised forearm over the last few weeks. Anderson has reached base safely in each of his last five games with three RBI over that span.

The right-handed hitter is batting .337 with a .778 OPS against left-handed pitchers compared to hitting .209 with a .505 OPS against right-handers this season. Oakland is scheduled to start LHP Ken Waldichuk on Thursday, which should provide a favorable matchup for Anderson at a cheaper MLB DFS price. Waldichuk has a 5.91 ERA in 28 appearances and has a 6.08 ERA over 17 starts. Right-handed hitters are batting .287 against Waldichuk to put Anderson in a position to outperform his price tag on Thursday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Orioles third baseman/shortstop Henderson ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Henderson has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week and enters Thursday on an eight-game hitting streak. The 22-year-old has at least one extra-base hit in two of his last three games and is batting .369 with nine RBI, eight runs scored and a 1.143 OPS over that span.

Henderson has 21 home runs, 61 RBI, 71 runs scored and an .808 OPS this season as an integral part of the Orioles' lineup that is fourth in the AL in runs scored (622). He was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft but quickly soared up the prospect rankings before making his MLB debut on August 31, 2022. The left-handed hitter has 19 of his 21 home runs against RHP and is batting .260 with an .870 OPS against righties compared to hitting .215 with a .631 OPS against LHP as the Blue Jays are scheduled to start RHP Jose Berrios on Thursday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 24, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.