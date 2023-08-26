The Oakland Athletics have been at the bottom of the MLB standings throughout the season, but they won for the fourth time in five games on Friday night. Shortstop Nick Allen returned huge numbers in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, going 4 of 5 with a career high five RBI and a home run. Allen and Ryan Noda hit consecutive home runs in the seventh inning, marking the sixth time this season Oakland has hit back-to-back homers. Should you trust the Athletics when you build your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Oakland was not the only team to score 12 runs on Friday, as the Twins also put up 12 runs.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider as his top pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Strider became the first 15-game winner in the MLB, throwing seven strong innings of one-run baseball against the Giants. He struck out nine batters, returning 33.35 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, August 26.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). While Anderson's season has been disappointing overall, he has been on fire this week. He has three straight multi-hit performances under his belt coming into Saturday's game against Oakland, with all three of those outings following his five-game suspension.

Anderson has 10 runs, nine RBI and two steals in 29 games since the All-Star break. The 30-year-old hit .301 and scored 50 runs last season, and he appears to be finding a similar form down the stretch this season. He is facing Oakland pitcher JP Sears, who is 2-10 with a 4.61 ERA during his rookie season, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits against Baltimore his last time out.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Anderson with outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Benintendi has been Chicago's best batter this season, racking up a team-high 125 hits at a .275 clip. He put together a six-game hitting streak prior to Friday's contest in Oakland, driving in five runs during that hot streak.

Benintendi went 2 of 5 with a home run and two runs scored against Oakland on Thursday, hitting a solo shot in the first inning and adding a run-scoring single in the fifth. He has gone deep twice in his last four games after hitting just two homers in his first 117 games of the season. The 29-year-old has added value on the base paths, swiping 13 bases in 14 attempts. See who else to pick right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday?