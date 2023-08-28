Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is riding a 15-game hitting streak heading into Monday's game against Arizona after homering during a three-hit outing against Boston on Sunday. Betts has already matched his career high with 35 homers, which he set last season. He is one of the most popular MLB DFS picks from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, helping the Dodgers to a 21-4 record in August. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Monday?

Betts has a tough matchup on Monday, as Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen is on a three-start winning streak and has a 1.42 ERA over his last four starts. Gallen's presence on the mound could be enough to keep Betts out of some MLB DFS lineups. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna ($7,000 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). Acuna is fighting for the National League MVP award, batting .333 with 28 home runs and 74 RBI this season. He has eight hits in his last six games, stealing three bases during that stretch.

Acuna is a multi-hit machine, racking up 11 multi-hit performances already this month, with four of those outings being three-hit days. He has been dominant at Colorado during his career, batting .414 with three homers, nine runs and three stolen bases. Acuna had four hits, scored three runs and homered in his most recent appearance at Coors Field.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna with third baseman Austin Riley ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old is sitting in Acuna's shadow this season, but Riley is still putting up impressive numbers of his own. He is batting .273 with 30 homers and 78 RBI, reaching the 30-homer mark in San Francisco on Saturday.

Riley has been seeing the ball well, walking three times in his last four games. He has a history of success at Coors Field as well, batting .367 with 11 hits, two homers and 10 RBI in eight games. Monday presents a favorable matchup against Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber, who is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA this season and has allowed nine earned runs in his last two starts. See who else to pick right here.

