Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has homered in each of his last three games, and with another matchup with Oakland scheduled for Tuesday night, can he make that four straight games for daily Fantasy baseball players? He also has a 13-game hitting streak and has been one of the top options in the MLB DFS player pool over the last two weeks. Rodriguez is hitting .516 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.407 OPS over that span as an elite option for MLB DFS lineups.

On Tuesday, Oakland is scheduled to start left-hander Ken Waldichuk, who has a 6.05 ERA, and the Athletics have allowed the most runs in baseball (785) this season. Should daily Fantasy baseball players include Rodriguez in their MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Acuna went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases, returning a monstrous 51 points on DraftKings and 69.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, August 29. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is utilizing Acuna ($7,000 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel) again. After his huge performance on Monday, Acuna is hitting .335 with 29 home runs, 79 RBI, 119 runs scored and 61 stolen bases with a .989 OPS in one of the most dominant all-around offensive seasons in recent memory. He is the favorite to win National League MVP, and his season has generated both wanted and unwanted fan attention as of late.

Acuna became the fourth player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs with 60 stolen bases in the same year. He is one home run away from becoming the first player to hit 30 home runs with 60 stolen bases, and with the Rockies starting Peter Lambert at Coors Field on Tuesday, Acuna could achieve this tonight. Lambert has a 6.61 ERA at home this season, and the way Acuna is swinging the bat as of late makes him a worry for anyone standing on the mound. Acuna had his fourth multi-hit game in his last seven contests on Monday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna with outfielder Marcell Ozuna ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Ozuna has been the most feared hitter in baseball over the last week with five home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored while batting .500 with a whopping 1.744 OPS over his current seven-game hitting streak. Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored on Monday for his fourth multi-hit game over that span.

Ozuna is 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in four career plate appearances against Lambert. The Rockies have allowed the second-most runs in baseball (766) this season, and with Atlanta's offense averaging 7.6 runs per game over their last five contests, this is another appealing opportunity to stack two powerful Braves hitters. Ozuna's recent power surge has given him 29 home runs this season as he's one long ball away from reaching 30 home runs for the second time in his 11-year career. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 29, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.