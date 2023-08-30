Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is generating more power this year than any other season during his career, launching a career-high 36th home run in a 9-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday. Betts is batting .314 and has driven in 94 runs, making him one of the top MLB DFS picks in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. He has three multi-hit games in his last four outings, driving in five runs during that stretch. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Betts has a favorable matchup against Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who is 1-6 with a 5.91 ERA. He allowed four earned runs across 4.2 innings against the Dodgers earlier this month. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ozuna went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($6,800 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel). Olson is riding a six-game hitting streak coming into this matchup, scoring a run in five of those games. He has not homered since hitting his 43rd of the season two weeks ago, but his consistency has continued to make him a strong DFS pick.

The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup against Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA this season. Freeland has allowed at least three earned runs in six consecutive starts, and he is facing the league's best lineup on Wednesday. Olson is riding a 10-game hitting streak at Coors Field, making him one of the safest picks in Wednesday's player pool.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Olson with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Albies has been red-hot this month, hitting safely in 13 of his 15 games. He has six multi-hit outings during that stretch, including a two-hit game at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Albies continues to add value on the base paths as well, stealing three bases in his last seven games. He has hit 28 home runs and ranks second on the team with 90 RBI. The 26-year-old has hit five home runs and scored 11 runs in 19 games at Colorado during his career. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 30, 2023

