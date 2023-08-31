Thursday features a limited DFS player pool with only four games on the MLB slate, but one of those is one of the best matchups baseball fans could ask for. The Braves and Dodgers begin a four-game series on Thursday and there are plenty of attractive MLB DFS picks from both of those lineups. The Braves (770) and Dodgers (747) rank No. 1 and No. 2 in total runs scored this season. Should daily Fantasy baseball players include Dodgers like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith in MLB DFS lineups? What about Braves like Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson and Austin Riley from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Braves are scheduled to start Spencer Strider, who leads baseball with 236 strikeouts and ranks sixth in WHIP (1.06). On the other side, Dodgers starter Lance Lynn has struggled with a 5.56 ERA on the season but has a 2.03 ERA in five starts with the Dodgers after being acquired from the White Sox. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Heyward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, August 31.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). He has reached base safely in each of his last nine games, including entering Thursday on a three-game hitting streak. He has 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 74 runs and 23 stolen bases scored over 114 games this season.

Tatis hasn't put together the type of year he did prior to missing the entire 2022 season with injury and suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, but he's still one of the most dynamic players in the sport. His speed helps create chaos on the bases as he can find himself in scoring position following a walk with some of the best players in the game. The 24-year-old is hitting .284 with an .853 OPS at home this season as the Padres host the Giants on Thursday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The left-handed hitter has a slash line of .276/.324/.503 for an .827 OPS against right-handed pitching compared to a .358 OPS against left-handed pitching. The Nationals are scheduled to start RHP Joan Adon on Thursday and Chisholm has a home run in one of eight career at-bats against him.

Adon has a 5.25 ERA in six outings, including a 5.21 ERA in four starts, this year. In a limited MLB DFS slate on Thursday, Chisholm's speed can help his point total with 17 stolen bases in 20 attempts. His positive splits against RHP show the opportunity for him to outperform his price tag on Thursday. See who else to pick right here.

