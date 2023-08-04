After being discussed as a possible trade candidate at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Juan Soto has proven his value in San Diego after not being dealt. The three-time All-Star has three home runs over two August games and has been one of the best options in the MLB DFS player pool over the last few days. Soto has often been someone daily Fantasy baseball players want in their MLB DFS lineups, but this recent stretch has been a nice reminder as the Padres have underachieved this year.

But it's also a reminder star players can be having a strong season even with their teams not living up to expectations. Soto has a .950 OPS this season after seeing a decrease in production last year with an .853 OPS in 2022. Should you continue to ride Soto's hot bat in MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday? What about other Padres like Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado in your MLB DFS strategy as San Diego is one victory away from reaching the .500 mark for the first time since May 11?

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Cubs outfielder Ian Happ in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Happ went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored, returning 13 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Goldschmidt was also being discussed as a trade deadline target leaving an underachieving squad for ones with World Series aspirations, but that never came to fruition. The 35-year-old hasn't lived up to his personal expectations either with 18 home runs two-thirds of the way through the season after hitting at least 30 long balls in each of his last five full seasons.

But that has driven his MLB DFS price down as well, leading to a valuable position for Friday. The Cardinals begin a three-game series with the Rockies on Friday as Colorado has allowed the second-most runs in baseball (627) this year. Rockies probable starter Chris Flexen has an 8.08 ERA over 18 outings, including a 10.71 ERA in his five starts this year. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 3 2/3 innings against Oakland in his last start on July 29 as Goldschmidt should find himself in positions to drive the ball with runners on base on Friday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($3,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, has been significantly better against left-handed pitching this season as the Angels are scheduled to start left-hander Reid Detmers on Friday. The 30-year-old is batting .303 with an .896 OPS against left-handers compared to batting .222 with a .637 OPS against right-handed pitchers, making him an attractive option at his price tag.

Hernandez is on a five-game hitting streak and Detmers is coming off his toughest month over the last two seasons. He had a 6.12 ERA over five starts in July. The Mariners have won seven of their last nine games, averaging 5.6 runs per game over that span, and Hernandez could find himself at the plate with runners on base to contribute for daily Fantasy baseball players. See who else to pick right here.

