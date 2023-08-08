There have been few bright spots for the Mets this season. A team with a payroll of more than $350 million has been a colossal failure with a record 10 games under .500 and 20 games out of first place in the National League East. But on Monday, first baseman Pete Alonso served another reminder that he's one of the best power hitters in baseball with two home runs and six RBI as the Mets scored 11 runs against the red-hot Cubs. The teams resume their three-game series on Tuesday, but should daily Fantasy baseball players look into this matchup for top players in the MLB DFS player pool?

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor also had three hits and three runs scored on Monday and Cubs players such as Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ and Mike Tauchman have been darlings in MLB DFS lineups over the past week. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta as his top starting pitcher in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Peralta allowed one run on one hit with zero walks and 13 strikeouts over seven innings, returning 43.15 points on DraftKings and 67 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, August 8. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Devers has recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last three games as he's been one of the most consistent offensive third basemen in baseball over his seven-year career. Devers ranks second at his position in home runs (26), fourth in doubles (25), tied for first in RBI (79) and first in slugging percentage (.521) this season.

The 26-year-old is a career .284 hitter with an .898 OPS against right-handed pitchers as the Royals are scheduled to start RHP Brady Singer. Singer has struggled on the road this season as well, pitching to a 6.91 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in eight starts away from Kansas City.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy stacking Devers with outfielder Masataka Yoshida ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Yoshida, who is on a six-game hitting streak, is batting .348 with an .812 OPS in August. He's been one of the most consistent hitters against right-handed pitching all season, batting .312 with an OPS of .850 against RHP this season.

He's proven the ability to quickly adjust to the MLB game. Yoshida was a career .326 hitter over seven seasons of professional baseball in Japan before signing a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason. After averaging 19.3 home runs per season in Japan, Yoshida has 12 long balls this year. He's quickly adjusted to hitting at Fenway Park and the stadium's unusual dimensions along with the Green Monster in left field as he's batting .328 with a .914 OPS at home this season. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 8, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.