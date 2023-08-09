The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since the middle of July, winning 16 of their last 21 games. Their surge continued with a 3-2 win over the Mets on Tuesday, as Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger both hit home runs. Bellinger has been on a tear this season, batting .331 with 17 homers and 56 RBI to return big numbers in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. He has a hit in all eight games he has played in this month, giving him a .500 batting average and 10 RBI in August.

Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson have each hit at least 17 homers for the Cubs this season as well. Should you add any of them to your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer as his top starting pitcher in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Scherzer allowed one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts over seven innings, returning 26.75 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Albies has hit safely in all seven of his games this month, including the first two games of Atlanta's series with Pittsburgh. He hit a two-run homer in Monday's series opener after racking up three hits against the Cubs on Sunday.

Albies has added some value on the base paths with eight stolen bases this year, and he ranks second on the team with 79 RBI. The Braves have a favorable matchup against Pirates starter Quinn Priester, who has an 8.69 ERA during the first four starts of his career. He has allowed at least three earned runs in all of those outings, and Atlanta brings momentum into Wednesday's game after its comeback win on Tuesday, so Albies will be feeling confident in this spot.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Tucker's monster season continued on Tuesday when he had his biggest hit of the campaign, crushing a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win over Baltimore. He also added an RBI single in the third inning to get his team on the board after the Orioles took a 5-0 lead.

Tucker has a team-high 121 hits this season, batting .297 with 20 homers and 82 RBI. He is one of four players to have at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases this season, consistently delivering in MLB DFS contests. Tucker is facing Orioles starter Jack Flaherty, who has a 4.00 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in his last seven starts. See who else to pick right here.

